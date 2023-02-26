C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $5.33 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

