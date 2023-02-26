Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 568,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canon during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canon by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Canon by 496.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canon by 70.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Canon by 35.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lowered Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Canon Stock Performance

Canon Profile

Shares of CAJ opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.42. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

See Also

