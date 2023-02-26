Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,824.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

