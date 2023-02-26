Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 622.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CHUY stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

