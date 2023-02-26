Citigroup Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $316.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $429.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.92.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $297.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $297.00 and a twelve month high of $448.99. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.79.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

