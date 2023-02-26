Condor Capital Management Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,904.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,944.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 71,940 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,969.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 7,700,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328,355 shares during the last quarter. LFL Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,536.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 107,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 104,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

