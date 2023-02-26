Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 173,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 69,587 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 46.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 26,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 89.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

