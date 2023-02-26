CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 38.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 121,091 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.95.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,457.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,457.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $311,110. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

