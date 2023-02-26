Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

