Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ciena were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,610 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

