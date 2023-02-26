Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $86,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2,242.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,924,000 after buying an additional 2,051,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in OGE Energy by 213.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 778,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 530,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

