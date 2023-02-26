Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,280 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Delek US were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,454,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 544,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,543,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $26.93 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

