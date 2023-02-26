Credit Suisse AG Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 97.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

