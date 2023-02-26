Credit Suisse AG Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %

THC stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.