Credit Suisse AG Has $6.52 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 43.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

