Credit Suisse AG Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,863,000 after buying an additional 9,768,606 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 107.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 242.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 109.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,217,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.