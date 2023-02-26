Credit Suisse AG Has $7.21 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

