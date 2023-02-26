Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $736.22 million, a P/E ratio of 431.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.