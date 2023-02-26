Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ExlService were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 32.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ExlService by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

EXLS opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.89. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.