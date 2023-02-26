Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGY. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

