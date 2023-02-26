Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.75, for a total transaction of $1,976,280.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,604,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,053,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.30, for a total transaction of $1,268,843.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,613,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,870,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.75, for a total transaction of $1,976,280.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,604,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,053,043.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,909 shares of company stock worth $20,818,675. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morningstar Trading Down 12.2 %

Separately, Redburn Partners cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $207.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 127.05 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.10 and a 12 month high of $293.64.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.03%.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

