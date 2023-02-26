Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,979 shares of company stock valued at $753,559. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

