Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,444 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chemed by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $529.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $534.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.13.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

