Credit Suisse AG Purchases 247,895 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,895 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.74.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

