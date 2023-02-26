Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,337 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,453 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,152,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SWX opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

