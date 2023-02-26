Credit Suisse AG Purchases 762 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $101.87 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

