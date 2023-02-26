Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 308.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,298 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GameStop were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 264,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 249,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 233,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. GameStop’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

