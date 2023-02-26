Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,065 shares of company stock valued at $12,239,040. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.