Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,018 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $114.77 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Articles

