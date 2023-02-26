Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,483 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.2 %

CFR stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.