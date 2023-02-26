Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,483 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.2 %
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.
Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers
In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
