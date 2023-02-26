Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,266 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Woodward were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 15.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 757,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,028,000 after acquiring an additional 99,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Woodward by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Woodward by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $97.92 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

