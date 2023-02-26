Credit Suisse AG Sells 203,418 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,418 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 81,106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 58.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 46.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 50.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.