Credit Suisse AG Sells 78,494 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,497,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 437,115 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,331,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

