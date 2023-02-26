DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 360.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 852.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 175,530 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBRG. Cowen cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.52%.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

