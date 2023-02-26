Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $357.93 and last traded at $357.93. 74,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 131,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.32.

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

