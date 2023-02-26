Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 4.9% After Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $357.93 and last traded at $357.93. Approximately 74,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 131,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.32.

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $849,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.