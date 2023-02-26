Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 824,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $55,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Black Hills by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 334.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

