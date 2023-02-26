Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,355,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $55,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gerdau by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 136,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,145,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

