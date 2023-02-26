Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $121.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.