eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of eBay by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.07 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

