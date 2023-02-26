Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $378.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

LLY opened at $321.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $243.73 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.39 and a 200-day moving average of $340.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $305.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $11,429,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

