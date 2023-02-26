Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,767 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

