Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,801 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.9 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $257.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.29 and a 200-day moving average of $233.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

