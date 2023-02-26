Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 68,839 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 29.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.9 %

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

QSR opened at $65.10 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

