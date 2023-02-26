Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,380 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $400.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,006 shares of company stock worth $18,763,840. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

