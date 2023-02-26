Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 336.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,725 shares of company stock worth $16,925,757. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE G opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.