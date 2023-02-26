Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

