Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Lease Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

AL stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

