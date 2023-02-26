Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,704 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NiSource by 48.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,991,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,556,000 after buying an additional 1,304,417 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in NiSource by 16.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 101.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NiSource by 72.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,528 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 35.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,777,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,763,000 after purchasing an additional 468,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

