Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,146 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 758,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.